Short Interest in Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Decreases By 20.0%

Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, COO Jeremy Welter purchased 13,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $199,999.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AINC. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ashford by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 4,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ashford in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Ashford by 122.0% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 61,341 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in Ashford by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ashford by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 95,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ashford from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

NYSEAMERICAN:AINC traded up $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $16.70. The company had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,606. Ashford has a 52 week low of $7.79 and a 52 week high of $28.27. The company has a market cap of $50.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.47.

Ashford, Inc engages in the provision of asset management, advisory services and other products and services primarily to clients in the hospitality industry. The firm operates through following business segments: REIT Advisory, Remington, Premier, JSAV, OpenKey, and Corporate & Other. The REIT Advisory segment provides asset management and advisory services to other entities.

