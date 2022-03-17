Short Interest in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF) Decreases By 22.4%

Avance Gas Holding Ltd (OTCMKTS:AVACF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a decline of 22.4% from the February 13th total of 28,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 74.0 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets cut Avance Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 41.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th.

Shares of AVACF stock opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Avance Gas has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.22.

Avance Gas Holding Ltd. engages in the operation and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas. It also owns and operates a fleet consisting of the following gas carriers: Avance, Iris Glory, Thetis Glory, Venus Glory, Providence, and Promise. The company was founded by Christian Styrman Andersen in September 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

