Short Interest in BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Declines By 26.5%

BELIMO Holding AG (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a drop of 26.5% from the February 13th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLHWF. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BELIMO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $530.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of BELIMO from CHF 366 to CHF 403 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of BELIMO from CHF 299 to CHF 325 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BELIMO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Shares of BELIMO stock opened at $500.50 on Thursday. BELIMO has a 52 week low of $400.00 and a 52 week high of $600.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $518.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $534.83.

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

