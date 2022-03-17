Short Interest in Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL) Expands By 16.9%

Boxlight Co. (NASDAQ:BOXL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 16.9% from the February 13th total of 2,430,000 shares. Currently, 5.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 998,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BOXL shares. Maxim Group cut their target price on shares of Boxlight from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Boxlight in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Get Boxlight alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,000,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 192,657 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Boxlight in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,437,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Boxlight by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,552,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after acquiring an additional 571,600 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boxlight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,151,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Boxlight by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOXL opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Boxlight has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.12 million, a P/E ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 3.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.67.

Boxlight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Boxlight Corp. is an education technology company. It develops, sells and services interactive classroom solutions for the global education market. The company designs, manufactures and distributes interactive projectors, flat panel displays, touch projectors, touch boards, and MimioTeach through the Boxlight Group and Genesis brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.