Short Interest in Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Drops By 27.6%

Centrica plc (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,200 shares, a decrease of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

CPYYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 100 ($1.30) to GBX 120 ($1.56) in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Centrica from GBX 75 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.17) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centrica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.31.

Shares of OTCMKTS CPYYY opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.52. Centrica has a 52 week low of $2.48 and a 52 week high of $4.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Centrica Plc engages in the provision of energy supply and services. The company was founded on March 16, 1995 and is headquartered in Windsor, the United Kingdom.

