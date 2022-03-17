Short Interest in CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Decreases By 25.4%

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CKHUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 301,500 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the February 13th total of 403,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

OTCMKTS CKHUY opened at $7.01 on Thursday. CK Hutchison has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Get CK Hutchison alerts:

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut CK Hutchison from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

CK Hutchison Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates in ports and related services, retail, infrastructure, energy, and telecommunications businesses worldwide. The company invests in, develops, and operates ports, which operate 283 berths in 52 ports spanning 26 countries; and provides logistics and transportation-related services, such as cruise ship terminals, airport operations, distribution centers, rail services, and ship repair facilities.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CK Hutchison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK Hutchison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.