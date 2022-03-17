Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) Declines By 18.0%

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:FOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,800 shares, a drop of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOF. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000.

Get Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.49. The stock had a trading volume of 2,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,571. Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $15.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a $0.087 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.36%.

About Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.