Short Interest in Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS) Decreases By 16.8%

Communications Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 446,100 shares, a decline of 16.8% from the February 13th total of 536,200 shares. Approximately 6.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 45,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Shares of JCS traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.04. The company had a trading volume of 27,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,186. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.20. Communications Systems has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The company has a market cap of $19.83 million, a PE ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.53.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 139,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25,315 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Communications Systems by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Communications Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Communications Systems by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 70,063 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Communications Systems by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 630,983 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 74,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.08% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Communications Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

