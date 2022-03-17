Short Interest in Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIF) Grows By 20.4%

Digital China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:DCHIFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,443,700 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 1,198,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

DCHIF stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55. Digital China has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Digital China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides information technology (IT) services primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through five segments: DCITS, Smart Industry Chain Business, [email protected] City Business, Investing Business, and Other Business. The DCITS segment provides system development, maintenance, industry cloud, and infrastructure development services for the banking industry; and technical, application software development, and industry cloud construction and operation services for government, enterprises, and agriculture clients.

