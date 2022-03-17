Short Interest in G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD) Increases By 32.3%

G Squared Ascend I Inc. (NYSE:GSQD – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 520,200 shares, an increase of 32.3% from the February 13th total of 393,300 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 90,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.8 days.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Park Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in G Squared Ascend I during the 4th quarter worth about $5,172,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of G Squared Ascend I during the third quarter worth approximately $3,754,000. RPO LLC purchased a new position in G Squared Ascend I during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,115,000. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its stake in G Squared Ascend I by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 249,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after buying an additional 45,092 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in G Squared Ascend I in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,650,000. 63.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NYSE GSQD opened at $9.84 on Thursday. G Squared Ascend I has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.88.
G Squared Ascend I Inc focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.
