Short Interest in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Drops By 15.9%

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the February 13th total of 2,710,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 965,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GMDA. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

GMDA traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $3.94. The stock had a trading volume of 404,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 914,618. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $233.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.59. Gamida Cell has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $9.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Gamida Cell ( NASDAQ:GMDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Gamida Cell will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Gamida Cell by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 32,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell in the fourth quarter valued at about $178,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 648,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 50,224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.43% of the company’s stock.

About Gamida Cell

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

