Short Interest in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Declines By 15.6%

GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900,000 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the February 13th total of 8,180,000 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,710,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $2,107,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Siena Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the fourth quarter valued at $2,069,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $43.22. 272,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,144,134. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.72. GlaxoSmithKline has a one year low of $35.50 and a one year high of $46.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

GlaxoSmithKline ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.62 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.33% and a net margin of 12.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

GSK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

GlaxoSmithKline plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

