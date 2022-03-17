Short Interest in Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Drops By 19.2%

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 19.2% from the February 13th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.0 days.

HKMPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,000 ($39.01) to GBX 2,900 ($37.71) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,469.00.

HKMPF stock opened at $24.30 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a 200 day moving average of $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $24.30 and a twelve month high of $37.70.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and non-branded generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Branded, Injectables, Generics, and Others. The Branded segment sells branded generics and in-licensed patented products in the Middle East and North Africa.

