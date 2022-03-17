Short Interest in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rises By 17.9%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 741,200 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the February 13th total of 628,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

HUBG has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen upped their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.83.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 406.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,316,449 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,506,000 after buying an additional 1,056,748 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 48,125.5% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 636,576 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,765,000 after buying an additional 635,256 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Hub Group by 188.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 711,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 464,796 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,893,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hub Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,586,538 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $554,851,000 after acquiring an additional 288,491 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HUBG stock opened at $82.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.97. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $62.36 and a 52 week high of $87.21.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 13.78%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.