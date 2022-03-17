Short Interest in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Declines By 31.9%

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 31.9% from the February 13th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of IAA from $75.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

In other IAA news, CEO John W. Kett purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.28 per share, for a total transaction of $161,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Kamin purchased 132,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 220,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,729,181. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 41.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,178 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 8.7% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 43,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 5.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 405,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,151,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 48,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its holdings in shares of IAA by 21.9% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 51,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 9,206 shares during the last quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IAA traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $40.07. 1,596,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.33 and its 200 day moving average is $49.09. IAA has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $64.55. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38 and a beta of 1.70.

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61. IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IAA will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

