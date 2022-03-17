Short Interest in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Decreases By 15.1%

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,040,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the February 13th total of 4,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 854,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 6.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kura Oncology by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 117,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 1,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,771 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:KURA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $15.86. 22,502 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,335. Kura Oncology has a 12-month low of $11.49 and a 12-month high of $30.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99.

Kura Oncology ( NASDAQ:KURA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.05. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kura Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Kura Oncology from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kura Oncology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

