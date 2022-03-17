Short Interest in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Increases By 23.8%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 208,400 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 168,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Landos Biopharma stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.67. 88,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,624. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $16.17.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LABP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABP. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,772,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 236,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,725 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.
About Landos Biopharma (Get Rating)
Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.
