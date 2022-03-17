Short Interest in Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP) Increases By 23.8%

Landos Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LABP – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 208,400 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the February 13th total of 168,400 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 110,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Landos Biopharma stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.67. 88,044 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,624. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.60. Landos Biopharma has a one year low of $1.41 and a one year high of $16.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LABP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Landos Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Landos Biopharma from $15.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on Landos Biopharma from $45.00 to $29.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Landos Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

In other news, major shareholder Josep Bassaganya-Riera sold 33,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $157,671.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LABP. OUP Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Landos Biopharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,772,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Landos Biopharma by 101.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 470,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 236,812 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Landos Biopharma by 1,469.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 171,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 160,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Landos Biopharma by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 305,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 116,725 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Landos Biopharma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 65.67% of the company’s stock.

Landos Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases.

