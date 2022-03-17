Short Interest in LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA) Drops By 21.0%

LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 150,500 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 13th total of 190,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in LM Funding America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LM Funding America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 42.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LMFA traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.52. 97,679 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,151. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.69. LM Funding America has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

LM Funding America, Inc is a specialty finance company. It provides funding to nonprofit community associations primarily located in the state of Florida, as well as in the states of Washington, Colorado and Illinois. The company offers funding to associations by purchasing a portion of the associations’ rights to delinquent accounts that are selected by the associations arising from unpaid association assessments.

