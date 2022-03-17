Short Interest in MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY) Decreases By 27.8%

MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien (OTCMKTS:MKKGY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decline of 27.8% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien stock opened at $41.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.78. MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $52.29.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien from €245.00 ($269.23) to €270.00 ($296.70) in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MERCK Kommanditgesellschaft auf Aktien has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.00.

Merck KGaA is a science and technology company, which engages in the manufacture of pharmaceutical and chemical products. It operates through the following sectors: Healthcare, Life Science, Performance Materials and Corporate and Other. The Healthcare sector discovers, develops, and produces prescription medicines used to treat cancer, multiple sclerosis, and infertility.

