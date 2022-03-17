Short Interest in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Drops By 20.5%

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Meten EdtechX Education Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. 26,849,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,911,994. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,806,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter worth $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.
