Short Interest in Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX) Drops By 20.5%

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:METX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,210,000 shares, a drop of 20.5% from the February 13th total of 6,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Meten EdtechX Education Group stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.17. 26,849,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,911,994. Meten EdtechX Education Group has a 52-week low of $0.14 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.19.

Get Meten EdtechX Education Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,806,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter worth $136,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group during the second quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Meten EdtechX Education Group by 89.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 22,231 shares during the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meten EdtechX Education Group Ltd. provides English language training (ELT) services in the People's Republic of China. It operates through four segments: General Adult English Training, Overseas Training Services, Online English Training, and Junior English Training. The company delivers English language and future skills training for Chinese students and professionals.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meten EdtechX Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.