Short Interest in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Declines By 25.1%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,900 shares, a decrease of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

MTC stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.54. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,523. Mmtec has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $3.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.59 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02.

Get Mmtec alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mmtec by 201.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 42,848 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mmtec by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 102,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 36,192 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mmtec by 69.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 51,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mmtec by 150.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 52,547 shares in the last quarter. 24.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mmtec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mmtec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.