Short Interest in Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVV) Drops By 14.6%

Nova Vision Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NOVV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the February 13th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ:NOVV remained flat at $$10.02 on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,032. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.95. Nova Vision Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $10.02.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVV. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,651,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $4,800,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $298,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $906,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nova Vision Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $2,782,000. 16.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Nova Vision Acquisition Corp. is based in Singapore.
