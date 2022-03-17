Short Interest in Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Expands By 20.4%

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, an increase of 20.4% from the February 13th total of 3,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 664,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.0 days. Approximately 6.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In related news, major shareholder Summer Road Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.80 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 130,632 shares of company stock worth $696,590. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,122,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,706,000 after acquiring an additional 150,777 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,738,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,652,000 after acquiring an additional 220,855 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,181,000 after acquiring an additional 5,104 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,727 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 208,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 165.4% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 997,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 621,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OCUL traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.43. The company had a trading volume of 443,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,587. The company has a current ratio of 7.26, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $21.24. The company has a market cap of $416.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day moving average is $7.44.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 15.06% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

