Short Interest in Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY) Decreases By 25.0%

Österreichische Post AG (OTCMKTS:OSTIY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OSTIY remained flat at $$21.10 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.10. Österreichische Post has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $23.35.

About Österreichische Post

Ã-sterreichische Post AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides postal and parcel services in Austria, Turkey, Germany, and internationally. It operates in three divisions: Mail, Parcel & Logistics, and Retail & Bank. The Mail division engages in the collection, sorting, and delivery of letters and document shipments, addressed and unaddressed direct mail, and newspapers and magazines, as well as online services, such as e-letter and cross-media solutions; and physical and digital services in customer communications and document processing.

