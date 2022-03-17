Short Interest in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) Expands By 27.1%

Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,350,000 shares, an increase of 27.1% from the February 13th total of 6,570,000 shares. Currently, 19.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,520,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OSTK. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $150.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Overstock.com from $140.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.14.

In related news, President David J. Nielsen sold 7,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $360,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Allison H. Abraham sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.67, for a total value of $148,885.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 12,600.0% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Overstock.com in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Overstock.com by 155.0% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Overstock.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Overstock.com stock traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.49. 1,532,992 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,883,294. Overstock.com has a 12-month low of $35.67 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.99 million. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

