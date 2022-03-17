Short Interest in Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Rises By 23.2%

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 226,500 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 13th total of 183,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 372,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PNGAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of PNGAY stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.97. 441,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 351,615. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.01. The company has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.76. Ping An Insurance has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.43.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

