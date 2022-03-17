Short Interest in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Grows By 17.1%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 102,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PYPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PolyPid by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

PolyPid stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.42. PolyPid has a 12-month low of $3.92 and a 12-month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.71.

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PolyPid will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PolyPid Company Profile (Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.