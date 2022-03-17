Short Interest in PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD) Grows By 17.1%

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,900 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the February 13th total of 102,400 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 58,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
PYPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of PolyPid in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut PolyPid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on PolyPid from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in PolyPid in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in PolyPid in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PolyPid by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.62% of the company’s stock.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that PolyPid will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PolyPid Company Profile (Get Rating)
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
