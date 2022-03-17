Short Interest in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Rises By 17.4%

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,440,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

QRVO stock opened at $127.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $117.03 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.99. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qorvo will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total transaction of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QRVO. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,640,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $882,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $170,362,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,636,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 1,135.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 973,662 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,786,000 after acquiring an additional 894,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of Qorvo by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,945,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $929,855,000 after acquiring an additional 861,278 shares during the last quarter. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QRVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.81.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

