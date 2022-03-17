Short Interest in Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT) Drops By 18.8%

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCRT – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a drop of 18.8% from the February 13th total of 170,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 356,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Recruiter.com Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,613. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.03. Recruiter.com Group has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of -1.45.

Get Recruiter.com Group alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCRT. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Recruiter.com Group by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 190,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 102,290 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Recruiter.com Group during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Recruiter.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Recruiter.com Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Recruiter.com Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Recruiter.com Group, Inc operates an on-demand recruiting platform in the United States and internationally. It combines an online hiring platform with a network of small and independent recruiters. It offers consulting and staffing service for the placement of professional recruiters; and consulting and staffing personnel services to employers.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Recruiter.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recruiter.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.