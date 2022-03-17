Short Interest in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Rises By 18.0%

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 13th total of 1,110,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 436,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Sanmina news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total transaction of $353,515.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Sanmina by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Sanmina by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Sanmina by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,894 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Sanmina by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sanmina by 0.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,478,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SANM opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.30. Sanmina has a twelve month low of $35.06 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.06.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanmina will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SANM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.25.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

