Short Interest in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Rises By 19.6%

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 894,800 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the February 13th total of 748,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 427,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director Antoine Papiernik sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.38, for a total transaction of $9,802,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dan Puckett sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total transaction of $219,735.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,438 shares of company stock valued at $17,387,781 over the last ninety days. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the third quarter worth about $38,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 30.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ShockWave Medical by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ShockWave Medical during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

SWAV stock opened at $166.84 on Thursday. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $98.89 and a one year high of $249.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $158.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of -556.13 and a beta of 1.28.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. ShockWave Medical had a negative net margin of 3.85% and a negative return on equity of 4.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease; C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

