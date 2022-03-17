Short Interest in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Declines By 33.0%

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 275,500 shares, a drop of 33.0% from the February 13th total of 411,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 110,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SJW. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of SJW Group from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SJW Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.33.

SJW traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.62. The company had a trading volume of 152,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a 12 month low of $58.43 and a 12 month high of $73.69. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.86 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.31.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $139.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.88 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SJW Group will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. SJW Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.29%.

SJW Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SJW Group operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides water utility services. It operates through the Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The Water Utility Services segment offers water utility and utility-related services. The Real Estate Services segment engages in property management and investment activity.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.