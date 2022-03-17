Short Interest in Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF) Expands By 31.5%

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (OTCMKTS:SMFTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 98,600 shares, a growth of 31.5% from the February 13th total of 75,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 328.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SMFTF opened at $46.71 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21. Smurfit Kappa Group has a twelve month low of $38.13 and a twelve month high of $60.07.
About Smurfit Kappa Group (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Smurfit Kappa Group (SMFTF)
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
- 3 Stocks Breaking Out in a Mixed Market
- Warby Parker is One For the Watchlist
- If The Shoe Fits, Buy Shoe Carnival Stock For Dividend Growth
- The Bottom Is In For Jabil, Inc, But Don’t Buy It Yet
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Kappa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.