Short Interest in Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX) Rises By 31.1%

Tanzanian Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRX – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:TRX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, an increase of 31.1% from the February 13th total of 214,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 663,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tanzanian Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tanzanian Gold in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

TRX stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. Tanzanian Gold has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.42 million, a P/E ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 0.83.

Tanzanian Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:TRX Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:TRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). On average, analysts anticipate that Tanzanian Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp grew its holdings in Tanzanian Gold by 10.0% in the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 274,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanzanian Gold by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanzanian Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Tanzanian Gold Company Profile

Tanzanian Gold Corp. along with its joint venture partner, State Mining Corporation of Tanzania (STAMICO), is building a gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania. The company’s Buckreef Project is located in the Geita District of the Geita Region south of Lake Victoria, approximately 110 kilometers southwest of the city of Mwanza, Tanzania.

