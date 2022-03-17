Short Interest in TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC) Declines By 27.6%

TC Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBC – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a decline of 27.6% from the February 13th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TCBC. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TC Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $315,000. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in TC Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $370,000. Oppenheimer & Close LLC bought a new position in TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $379,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in TC Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBC traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $13.80. 6,523 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,465. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.67. TC Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $14.36.

TC Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for TC Federal Bank which provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers principally in the United States. It offer deposit products as well as lending product. TC Bancshares Inc is based in Thomasville, Georgia.

