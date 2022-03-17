Short Interest in The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Decreases By 20.0%

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 13th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of Community Financial stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,703. The company has a market capitalization of $228.64 million, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $32.11 and a 1-year high of $41.00.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a net margin of 32.99% and a return on equity of 12.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Financial will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 12th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 11th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Community Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.66%.

TCFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

In related news, Director James F. Dimisa sold 1,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total transaction of $44,372.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TCFC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Community Financial by 144.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 6,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Community Financial by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $253,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Community Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.66% of the company’s stock.

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

