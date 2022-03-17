Short Interest in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Declines By 20.9%

Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,600,000 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the February 13th total of 4,550,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 882,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.1 days.

TRVN stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 693,035. Trevena has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.81. The company has a market cap of $74.56 million, a P/E ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.25.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trevena by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 306,851 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Trevena by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 55,429 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 23,668 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at $194,000. 22.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRVN. StockNews.com raised Trevena to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trevena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Trevena, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, TRV250, TRV734, and TRV045. The company was founded by Maxine Gowen, Robert Joseph Lefkowitz, Scott DeWire, Howard A.

