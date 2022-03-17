Short Interest in Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Grows By 20.7%

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG – Get Rating) (TSE:URE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,040,000 shares, a growth of 20.7% from the February 13th total of 6,660,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,650,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 519.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20,789 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ur-Energy by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,278,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,729 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,911,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ur-Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $1,999,000. 27.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

URG traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $1.72. 69,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,721,647. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $372.49 million, a PE ratio of -10.47 and a beta of 1.32.

Ur-Energy, Inc is an exploration stage mining company, which engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Lost Creek uranium project, Shirley Basin mine site, Lost Soldier property, and Lucky Mc Mine site. The company was founded by Jeffrey T. Klenda and Paul W.

