Short Interest in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA) Decreases By 22.8%

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A (NYSE:WPCA – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 30,500 shares, a decrease of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 39,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 74,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A during the third quarter worth $491,000. CNH Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 153.1% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 96,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 58,180 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A in the third quarter valued at $1,454,000. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 208,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 158,001 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A by 14.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 442,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 56,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,327. Warburg Pincus Capital Co. I-A has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.79.

Warburg Pincus Capital Corporation I-A focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

