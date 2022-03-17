Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Short Interest Down 22.8% in February

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,151,000 shares, a drop of 22.8% from the February 13th total of 1,490,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,438.8 days.

OTCMKTS:SEMHF traded up $1.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.75. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $54.50 and a 52 week high of $77.09.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEMHF. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Siemens Healthineers to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price for the company.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.