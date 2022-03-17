Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSE:SIA – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE SIA traded up C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.27. 10,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 234.15, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.89. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$13.21 and a 12-month high of C$16.85.

SIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.25 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$16.77.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

