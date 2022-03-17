Signature Chain Reaches Market Cap of $1.07 Million (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One Signature Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $1.07 million and $561.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002438 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00035677 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.57 or 0.00103787 BTC.

Signature Chain Coin Profile

SIGN is a coin. It launched on June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

