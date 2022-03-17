Sigurdur Olafsson Sells 27,498 Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Stock

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) insider Sigurdur Olafsson sold 27,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,988 ($25.85), for a total transaction of £546,660.24 ($710,871.57).

Shares of HIK opened at GBX 2,062 ($26.81) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29. Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,767 ($22.98) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,703 ($35.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.29, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,008.46 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,236.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.38%.

HIK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 2,800 ($36.41) to GBX 2,300 ($29.91) in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.41) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,585 ($33.62).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

