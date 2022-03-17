Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) traded down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.98 and last traded at $28.18. 4,092 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 546,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Simmons First National to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.15.

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The firm had revenue of $199.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFNC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Simmons First National by 33.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 38,228 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Simmons First National in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Simmons First National by 16.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Simmons First National by 11.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 108,370 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,231 shares in the last quarter. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simmons First National Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

