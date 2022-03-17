SingularityNET Price Down 6.7% Over Last 7 Days (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last week, SingularityNET has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $80.73 million and $4.41 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SingularityNET coin can now be purchased for $0.0826 or 0.00000202 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SingularityNET alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00035581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00105230 BTC.

SingularityNET Coin Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 976,902,631 coins. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET is a protocol for coordinating, discovering, and transacting AI algorithms at scale. SingularityNET makes a decentralized global market for AI services possible in which parties own their own data. “

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Updates for SingularityNET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SingularityNET and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.