Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 703,600 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 13th total of 555,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 582,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Sio Gene Therapies stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.62. The stock had a trading volume of 757 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,839. Sio Gene Therapies has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The firm has a market cap of $44.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.51.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). As a group, research analysts predict that Sio Gene Therapies will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink cut shares of Sio Gene Therapies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $1.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Sio Gene Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on Sio Gene Therapies from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sio Gene Therapies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sio Gene Therapies during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sio Gene Therapies by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 39,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $179,000.

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

