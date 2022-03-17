Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Gap Up to $11.81

Shares of Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $12.41. Skeena Resources shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 200 shares.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SKE. CIBC began coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins began coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 price target for the company.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11.
About Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)
Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
