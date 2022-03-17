Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE) Shares Gap Up to $11.81

Shares of Skeena Resources Ltd (NYSE:SKE – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.81, but opened at $12.41. Skeena Resources shares last traded at $12.45, with a volume of 200 shares.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SKE. CIBC began coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Desjardins began coverage on Skeena Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$23.50 price target for the company.

Get Skeena Resources alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.11.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,850,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,711,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $21,218,000. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $12,273,000. Finally, Merk Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skeena Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $7,301,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

About Skeena Resources (NYSE:SKE)

Skeena Resources Ltd. is a mineral exploration stage company. The firm focuses on developing the Eskay Creek Project, an advanced-stage exploration project. The company was founded on September 13, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.