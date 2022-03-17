SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillsoft Corp. delivers digital learning, training and talent solutions. The company democratizes learning through an intelligent learning experience and a customized, learner-centric approach to skills development with resources for Leadership Development, Business Skills, Technology and Developer, Digital Transformation and Compliance. Skillsoft Corp., formerly known as Churchill Capital Corp II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SKIL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of SkillSoft from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of SkillSoft in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

SKIL stock opened at $6.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64. SkillSoft has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $12.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

SkillSoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $170.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.11 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that SkillSoft will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in SkillSoft in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SkillSoft by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 566,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the third quarter worth approximately $129,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SkillSoft by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 12,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

