Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Trading Up 22.8% After Insider Buying Activity

Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 22.8% on Wednesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The company traded as high as $2.83 and last traded at $2.80. Approximately 397,429 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 16,068,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.28.

Specifically, Director Christopher S. Gaffney sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total transaction of $2,142,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan bought 100,000 shares of Skillz stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 27.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.36.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.80, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.05 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 37.99% and a negative net margin of 47.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Skillz Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKLZ. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Skillz by 105.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,490,135 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Skillz by 36.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 82,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 22,186 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Skillz during the second quarter worth about $443,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Skillz during the second quarter worth about $2,271,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Skillz during the second quarter worth about $2,357,000. 45.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players worldwide. Its platform hosts casual esports tournaments. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

