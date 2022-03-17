Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.10

Shares of Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.10 and traded as low as C$5.05. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.12, with a volume of 477,952 shares.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Slate Office REIT from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities began coverage on Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$5.50 price target on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on Slate Office REIT from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$5.50 price target on Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$5.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$410.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

